MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) congratulates students named to the Fall Quarter 2022 Honors List.

Burlington

Ryan Cartwright , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Hope Triplett, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Franksville

Luke Navin , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Racine

Austin Boley , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering

Union Grove

Samantha Fleischman , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Waterford

Evander Craig , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) for this quarter are on the Honors List.

About MSOE

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.

The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future.

Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.