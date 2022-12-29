The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 29. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Andrea Albers.

Business Spotlight: Pfeffer farm and garden

Lamoreaux kicked off this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup by announcing the final Business Spotlight of 2022, Pfeffer farm and garden. In the coming year, the family will begin offering a cut-your-own-flower experience.

The locally-owned business not only will offer this new activity, but they will continue with their operations of raising cattle for beef products, selling eggs, harvesting honey, and even growing produce again in the new year

Check out their business spotlight story on our website for the full story.

Wisconsin’s Delta Kappa Gamma Literary and Illustrator Competition

Next, the team spoke about the upcoming Literary and Illustrator Competition sponsored by Wisconsin’s Delta Kappa Gamma.

The contest is for students from Wisconsin, in grades 3-12 for the 2022-23 school year. Participants can write an original work of fiction or an enhanced personal narrative, with illustrations and submit it for judging. There is also a bilingual opportunity for students to write their books in both Spanish and English

For the Racine County portion of the competition, students have until Feb. 21; the state-wide competition will be in May of 2023.

Contest information is embedded in the article on the Racine County Eye website.

The Lee Family

Jordan and Tiah Lee shocked not only their family and friends, but the internet too, when they finally announced their pregnancy online. What made these moments so special was the reactions of their family and friends that they caught on camera.

Tiah, a former Racine County Eye Hometown Hero, was diagnosed with PCOS when she was in college. This led to challenges for the couple when they were trying to get pregnant. They endured going to various specialists, doing three rounds of IUI, and even one round of IVF. During IVF, Tiah had to get injections everyday for 10 weeks straight. But, to them, it has all been worth it for their expected bundle of joy.

The Lees share their struggle with infertility publicly in hopes of bringing about more awareness in the community and also as a way to encourage others whose lives are similarly afflicted. Read the full story here.

