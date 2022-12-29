MADISON — A class I voluntary recall has been issued for smoked beef heart pieces manufactured by Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis. and sold in their retail store.

Included in this voluntary recall are products that were purchased on or before Dec. 27, 2022. All products were sold in 16-oz. containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.

Included in this voluntary recall:

Smoked beef heart pieces, in 16-oz. containers

Class I recall

The USDA has set the following parameters for the different recall classifications:

Class I — This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II — This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III — This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

This voluntary recall is labeled as a Class I recall. Evidence that was collected by state inspectors, during a routine inspection, showed that this “product may be adulterated,” according to a news release.

More information is available on the USDA’s website regarding recall classifications.

At the time of the news release, no illnesses had been reported from the listed products. The USDA urges consumers to contact their doctor immediately if they show signs or symptoms of foodborne illness.

The USDA is instructing the public to discard any items included in this recall. For further questions about the recall, contact Rick Kastenson with Hansen Meat Service at 262-835-9510.