William F. Bonham Jr. (Bill), 73, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 25, 2022.

He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on November 2, 1949, to the late William Sr. and Joan (Kruk) Bonham. He attended Charles Catholic High School in Charleston, West Virginia graduating class of 1967. He went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College Racine, Wisconsin. He had a very diverse work background, retiring in 2017 as a management Trainer/Consultant for Management Resource Association (MRA).

Bill met the love of his life Joy Baumeister, and they were married on July 3,1992. Together they raised a combined family of six children.

Bill had endless hobbies, and surely gave 100% to everything he did. He believed one should have pride in whatever they decide to do. The creative work of Bill’s hands had no end, from his famous Christmas cookies, cakes, and pies for birthdays. He crafted beautiful wood working pieces of furniture for his family as well as unique bird houses for the birds.

He took great pride in caring for his yard and his flower beds filled with many blooms of color. He also enjoyed watching football & baseball. We will greatly miss his bantering skills of the competition whether it was the NFL or his fantasy league. Let’s not forget his tremendous love for a trip to Lambeau field to watch the Packers play.

All these activities allowed for time with his family, but nothing made him prouder than watching his grandchildren grow and being involved in any activity they participated in from the sports they played or acting debuts on the stage, he rarely missed an event. Overall, any opportunity to spend with family and friends made his day.

His unfiltered sense of humor usually created fits of laughter for all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Joy, children Al Bonham, Jennifer Sinclair, Rachel (Cory) Kafar, Aaron “Buck” (Krysten) Bonham, Trenton Jones, Noelle Jones Matz (Brad Matz). He is further survived by his sister Mary Jo Taylor, nephew Andy Taylor, and niece Aimee (Jeremy) Reeves. Grandkids; Cameron Sinclair, Briggs Kafar, Abby Bonham, Naomi Matz, Alex Sinclair, and his namesake grandson William F. Bonham, great nieces, nephews, and Nigel – his faithful dog. He will be deeply missed by other family, friends, and neighbors, especially members of “Bills Fan Club” from the Caring Bridge.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday January 7th, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). A brief memorial service, with a prayer and eulogy, will be held at 12:15 PM followed by an open house Celebration beginning at 1 PM until 3 PM include stories, laughter, food, and refreshments.

Memorial donations to the family are suggested for allocation to a few local charities are appreciated.

Service for William F. Bonham Jr.

Saturday

January 7, 2023

12:15 PM

Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI

Celebration of life for William F. Bonham Jr.

Saturday

January 7, 2023

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI