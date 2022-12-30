RACINE AND KENOSHA — Celebrations of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are set for Racine and Kenosha next month.

Racine celebrations

The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Racine Unified School District will host a free, family-friendly event to celebrate King’s legacy on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event, to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Dr., will include performances by the Mitchell School Steppers and the Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 Choir.

The Racine Art Museum and the Racine Public Library will provide hands-on activities.

Kenosha celebrations

In Kenosha, Gateway Technical College’s Martin Luther King Day celebration program starts at noon on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Madrigrano Conference Center-Haribo Hall at GTC’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

During the program, GTC will honor the recipients of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, which recognizes area individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify King’s principles and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.