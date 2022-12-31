1. Roma Lodge New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., on New Year’s Eve. Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and dancing will follow after.

The Doo-Wop Daddies will be the entertainment for the night. Additionally, there will be hors d’oeuvres served, a sit-down dinner, dessert, soda, and a cash bar. There will also be late-night pizza and a champagne toast.

The night will also feature a balloon drop at midnight. Reserve your spot by calling 262-886-310. Ticket prices differ for members ($85+ tax) and non-members ($95+ tax).

2. ‘Casino Royale’ New Year’s Eve Gala

Want to have fun this New Year’s Eve and also give back?

The “Casino Royale” New Year’s Eve Gala will kick off at 6 p.m. with dinner until 8 p.m. and then directly following, entertainment until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The event will take place at the Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, in Burlington.

Ticket sales will benefit Changing A Destiny, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Dinner pass Party* pass Both passes

$50.00 per person includes: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open bar

Family style dinner Beef Brisket AND Chicken with mashed potatoes with gravy, macaroni & cheese, fresh salad & desserts.

Silent Auction

Learn more about the nonprofit $75.00 per person includes: 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Play Blackjack and Roulette

Silent Auction

DJ Entertainment

Photo Booth

Appetizers: Shrimp Cocktail, BBQ Meatballs, Cheese & Crackers & Mac & Cheese Bar, and soda

*(Also known as an entertainment pass) $125.00 per person includes: All items and activities included in the dinner pass and entertainment pass

Tickets can be purchased online.

3. Rockin New Year’s Eve Bash at Live @ 1175

Rock your way into 2023 at Live @ 1175, 22840 Durand Ave. On New Year’s Eve, listen to Lines of Loyalty and Bedlam for a night full of live music and fun.

This event is for those 18 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 18 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

When purchasing tickets to the shows, you are supporting local bands. General Admission is $10 (plus fees) online or $15 at the door. Includes general admission only. Other ticket options are available too.

4. New Year’s Eve with Albert Road at Angry Brother’s Pub

There will be live music performed by Albert Road, also known as George Albert on New Year’s Eve at Angry Brother’s Pub, 6501 Washington Ave.

Starting at 9:30 p.m., Albert Road will bring you “Road-Tested, Classic Tunage from Genres of Rock, Pop, & Country.”

Come for the food, music, and a good time.

5. New Year’s Eve Party at Rivermoor Golf Club!

A New Year’s Eve Party at Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Dr, in Waterford, will start at 7 p.m. as a way to celebrate the end of 2022.

Joshua Michael & the Starlight Troubadours will be playing live music from 9 p.m. until midnight. Attendees will help ring in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight.

There will be free pizzas served throughout the night too. The event will go on until 1 a.m.