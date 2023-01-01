CALEDONIA — A report of domestic abuse from a woman who had been beaten up Thursday in Caledonia led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Greendale man, who now faces two felony charges.

Ayinde K. Brown is charged with felony counts of stalking and strangulation/suffocation, along with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic abuse enhancer.

The two felonies carry a total maximum possible prison term of 14 years and a fine of $20,000. Brown remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond set Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Brown is due back in court on Jan. 5, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Domestic abuse, stalking, strangulation/suffocation

Caledonia Police were dispatched to a Main Street residence regarding a domestic abuse report of a woman who had been beaten up. Police spoke to a woman, who stated she heard arguing from a neighbor, followed by the victim banging on her door.

The woman stated she let the victim in, and then Brown approached her door, but she would not let him in. The victim told the defendant to leave her cell phone outside the door, but he refused and left the area in her car.

Police spoke to the domestic abuse victim, who had a large bruise on her face and redness on her neck. She stated that Brown was mad that her phone was set to “do not disturb,” and he yelled at her, then hit her with a wooden-handled brush multiple times and grabbed her by the neck with both of his hands.

The victim told police she could not breathe and “thought she was going to die.” She stated the defendant hit her more with the brush, grabbed her by her ponytail, threw her on the ground and put his foot on her neck. He allegedly told her, “I’ll step on your neck just like they do to us,” then said, “I’m going to grab something to show you how serious I am.”

At that point, the woman feared he would grab a knife and hurt her more, so she ran to the neighbor for help. The victim further stated the domestic abuse from the defendant has been ongoing. She said the two were in a car on Dec. 16, when they got into an argument and he struck her three times in the face and told her, “You’re going to die today.”

The victim also told police there had been numerous times in the past when she had been driving that Brown grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to get her to crash, but had been unsuccessful. She said he also threatened to drive both of them off the road while he was driving, and that he had made a comment in the past about killing himself by driving his truck off the road, the complaint states.