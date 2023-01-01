Esther V. Aiello, 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Kulm, North Dakota on Nov.24, 1928, the daughter of the late Christoph and Carolina Rath.

On May 8, 1951, Esther married Louis W. Aiello, who preceded her in death in October of 1971. She worked at Motor Specialty for several years and was known for her artistic skills, creating beautiful stained-glass ornaments and decorative window pieces. Esther also enjoyed attending the senior exercise program and spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Mitchell) Ghoca; grandson, Dr. Scott (Chessa) Repa, and two great-grandchildren, Lucia and Ruby Repa; her brother, Richard (Diane) Rath; step-grandson, Daniel L Ghoca; step-great grandchildren, Joshua and Greta Ghoca and their mother, Cathy Ghoca; step-granddaughter, Gail (David) Bennett and step-great grandsons, James (Esme) Bennett and Mark Bennett; her friends and neighbors Dean and Mary Ludvigson; and a special friend and hairdresser of almost 60 years, Julie Pallesen. She was also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was preceded in death by two infant children, Louis and Mary, and four siblings: Allen, Wilbur, Irene, and Hilda.

A funeral service celebrating Esther’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to nieces Vicki Frederickson and Nancy Harmann for their generous and compassionate care during Esther’s final months.