Helen Marie Lantz, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hartford, Wisconsin on March 29, 1928, to Evan and Alice Turnmire. Helen grew up on a farm near Eagle, Wisconsin and later moved to Racine, where she met the love of her life, D. Keith Lantz. The couple were married for 64 years and had two children, Kevin and Gail Lantz.

Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her love of baking cookies and her famous rhubarb torte. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Gail Lantz, and grandchildren Trent (Emilia) Vukodinovich and Catrice (Jonathan) Schoenfeldt, and great-grandchildren Louis and Kennedy Vukodinovich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evan and Alice Turnmire, her husband, D. Keith Lantz, and her son, Kevin Lantz.

Services for Helen Marie Lantz

A visitation for Helen will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at St. Thomas Aquinas, 305 S. 1st St, Waterford, WI 53185 followed by a mass at 6 p.m. and a luncheon.

In accordance with Helen’s wishes, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Helen will be laid to rest with her husband Keith at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182 at a later date.