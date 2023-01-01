WATERFORD — What started as a traffic stop and suspicion of possession of THC last week in the Town of Waterford eventually led to a felony charge for a 30-year-old Milwaukee man.

Jayson N. Bailey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, which carries a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey is free from custody on a $1,000 signature bond. He’s due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing on Jan. 12.

The criminal complaint: felony possession of methamphetamine

A Town of Waterford Police officer stopped Bailey’s vehicle on Highway 36 near Fox Lane. When the officer made contact with Bailey, he smelled an odor of THC and searched the vehicle.

Within the center console, the officer found a multicolored glass pipe with THC residue, along with a backpack in the rear seat. Inside the backpack were two letters addressed to the defendant, along with a small zipper pouch that contained 15 clear capsules that later tested positive for the presence of 4.35 grams of methamphetamine.

Bailey told police he had no idea what the substance was, that it wasn’t his and he had never seen it, the complaint states. He said he does not use the backpack often.