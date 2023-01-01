RACINE — Two people were killed in a shooting at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday morning, according to the Racine Police Department.

The scene at Rerun’s Lounge

The incident occurred at around 2:34 a.m. at the bar located at 1111 Washington Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a chaotic environment. The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families. Credit: Michelle Schimian

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

The Racine Police Department is urging anyone who was at the bar at the time of the shooting to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at Rerun’s Lounge can contact Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.