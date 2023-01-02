RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man, who currently faces a felony charge of impersonating a police officer and making a threat to law enforcement, was arrested earlier this week on assault and two other criminal charges.

Izayah J. Hellesen now faces additional felony charges of substantial battery and two counts of bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Each of the bail-jumping charges carries a possible maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the substantial battery charge carries a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Hellesen, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond for the alleged assault, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, for a 9 a.m. status hearing.

The criminal complaint: assault in progress

A Racine Police officer responded to a 911 call, on Dec. 27, of an assault in progress at a Wisconsin Street address. Dispatch advised the defendant had stabbed someone in the back and ran upstairs to hide. When police arrived, they found the assault victim outside the house holding a towel against his back with what appeared to be blood on it.

Witnesses told police the victim had approached Hellesen to clean up a mess that he and a friend made, but a verbal altercation ensued. When the victim turned toward the kitchen, the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim once in the back.

At the hospital, police observed what appeared to be a stab wound to the victim’s upper back, just to the right of his spine. The man needed three stitches to close the wound, the complaint states. The man also told police the defendant had made a statement about stabbing officers if they approached him.

Police were unable to locate Hellesen inside the residence. He later called dispatch and stated he wanted to turn himself in. Officers responded to High Street, where he was taken into custody. Hellesen admitted he used his “military-style knife” to stab the man. He stated he threw the knife into the sewer after he left the residence.

Criminal court records show that Hellesen was released on a $500 signature bond in the previous felony case. A doctor’s report filed on Nov. 11 found that he was “not currently competent, but likely to regain competency.” An official ruling on that competency decision has not yet been made, the complaint states.