The Racine County Eye showcases a local business each week in our Business Spotlight feature. Here is a roundup of the 2022 Business Spotlight year.

Businesses in Racine County took their endeavors to a new level in 2022. Community members opened new companies, expanded their services, and served Racine County through their unique goods and services.

In the last year, 27 businesses have been featured on the Racine County Eye. The Business Spotlight articles from 2022 display owners and employees discussing what makes their businesses different, how they serve the county, and what services they provide.

Check out who was featured:

2022 Business Spotlights

Nominate a business

Now that 2023 has begun, the Racine County Eye is on the hunt for its next businesses to feature. If you are a new business owner in Racine County and would like to be featured, contact Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com. Not a new business owner, but offering a new service? Maybe you have a new location or other added or updated programs/etc. Send us an inquiry as well.

If you aren’t a business owner but would like to see one of your favorite local companies on the Racine County Eye, contact us too.