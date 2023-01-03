RACINE – Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) will present the 2022 Achievement Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Red Onion Café, 555 Main St. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event also includes the State of the Downtown address that will highlight the past year’s business development updates, capital improvements, event economic impact and what’s new for 2023.

“This is an opportunity to share downtown’s recent successes and celebrate the people, sponsors and organizations that have made a difference,” Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director said in a news release. “We will reflect on the silver linings of 2022 and look ahead to the unprecedented opportunities we have in 2023.”

Categories for the 2022 Achievement Awards are: Downtown Showcase Award, Corporate Citizen Award, Best New Small Business Award, Downtown Champion Award and CPR Awards. The DRC has received more than 50 nominations from the public via email.

The awards presentation and State of the Downtown address is free and open to the public. Drinks and appetizers will be served. RSVPs are requested to: events@racinedowntown.com.

About Downtown Racine Corporation

Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.