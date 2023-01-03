Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at 5:30 p.m., after talking about self-harm.

She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Jada was also last seen wearing a pink backpack.

KPD reports that they do not know where she was headed or where she may go. The department searched for her all night on Monday and the Detective Bureau continues to look for her today, Jan. 3.