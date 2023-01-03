RACINE — An 18-year-old Racine woman remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after she was charged last week with two felony counts for the alleged physical abuse of her 70-year-old mother.

Ashley A. Kaschel is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and physical abuse of an elderly person with the intent to cause bodily harm, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The first-degree recklessly endangering safety charge carries a possible maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the other felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

The criminal complaint: abuse with a dangerous weapon

Caledonia Police were dispatched to a village residence on Christmas night at 11:24 p.m. for a welfare check. The officer spoke with the victim’s sister, who stated that Kaschel had abused her mother.

The complaint also stated the defendant is currently under Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision and was not to have any violent contact with any family members.

Police observed multiple bruises on the abuse victim’s head and face. She stated she had been assaulted multiple times by her daughter.

The victim stated that between Dec. 17 and 19, she had been punched multiple times by Kaschel. According to the victim, the defendant and her boyfriend were in Kaschel’s bedroom on Dec. 19, when the victim overheard the two of them talking about pornography in front of the defendant’s two young children.

When the victim asked what they were talking about, she stated that Kaschel said, “I’ll show you,” and attempted to take her cell phone. When the victim refused to let her phone go, the defendant allegedly punched her more than 10 times in the head and seven times in her eye.

At that point, the victim stated Kaschel found a knife in the kitchen and said, “I’m going to kill you,” “I’m going to cut your eye out and feed it to you,” and “then I’m going to cut open your stomach,” the complaint states.

Kaschel, who made her initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court last week, is due back in court on Jan. 4, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.