UPDATE (JAN. 3, 2023): The following story has been updated to include the names of the shooting victims.

RACINE (Jan. 1, 2023) — Two people, including the owner, were killed in a shooting at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday morning, according to the Racine Police Department.

The scene at Rerun’s Lounge

The incident occurred at around 2:34 a.m. at the bar, located at 1111 Washington Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a chaotic environment. The victims were identified Tuesday, Jan. 3 by the department as Avery Stewart, 66, and Billy Petty, 56, both of Racine. Stewart is the owner of Rerun’s Lounge. Credit: Michelle Schimian

RAPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox confirmed details that led to the shooting remain under investigation, and the shooter is still at large.

The Racine Police Department is urging anyone who was at the bar at the time of the shooting to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at Rerun’s Lounge can contact Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.