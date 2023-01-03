RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man, apparently upset about the end of a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl, was charged this week with four criminal counts, including two felony charges for stalking and armed robbery that could lead to a total of nearly 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Binford Johnson remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond imposed Thursday during his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court.

DeWayne K. Binford Johnson is charged with felony counts of stalking and armed robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The stalking charge carries a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the armed robbery charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison.

The criminal complaint: Armed robbery, stalking

Armed robbery

Police on Tuesday were dispatched to the Burlington Coat Factory in the 2400 block of Green Bay Road, where they spoke with a 16-year-old girl. She stated she had been dating the defendant for about two months, and when she tried to break up with him, he pointed a gun at her and took her phone.

The girl, who police noted was visibly upset, stated the defendant has “a lot of firearms, and he has anger issues,” and lately, he had been getting worse, the complaint states. The girl further stated that Binford Johnson has threatened to kill her entire family, including her dog.

When the girl texted the defendant to break up with him, he called her via FaceTime. He allegedly had a revolver pointed under his chin and told the girl, “Don’t leave me.” When the call paused, the girl stated she could hear what she thought were two trigger clicks and a loud bang that she thought was a firearm discharging.

The girl drove to Binford Johnson’s apartment to make sure he did not shoot himself. When she arrived, the defendant exited, pointed a gun at her, got into her car and demanded her phone. He then allegedly grabbed her car keys and went back to his apartment.

From there, an altercation ensued, the complaint states. At one point, Binford Johnson grabbed his firearm by the barrel and said, “I’m going to slap you,” which led the female to believe he was going to strike her with the butt of the gun. The defendant then pointed the gun at her, and the victim believed he was going to shoot her.

The victim eventually was able to grab her keys, leave the apartment and drive to Green Bay Road, where she called the police. While police spoke with the victim, the manager from Burlington Coat Factory called dispatch and said the defendant had asked to speak to the girl. When he was told she wasn’t working, he allegedly threatened to come to the store and “cause issues.”

Stalking

Later that night, the girl called the police again and told them the defendant had texted her parents and threatened to show up at their house. Her family left out of fear that he would come, and Binford Johnson sent a photo to the victim’s sister’s phone sharing his location with her. To prove he was stalking her, he then sent a photo of himself outside the girl’s window.

Police were able to track the defendant as he traveled southbound on Douglas Avenue, away from the girl’s residence. Binford Johnson was in possession of her cellphone, and he had a backpack with a firearm inside, the complaint states. He said when the two spoke at his house that nothing had happened, but later admitted the two had argued.

Binford Johnson denied that he had pointed a gun at the girl during the argument. He admitted he took her car keys because he was frustrated, but then gave them back, the complaint states.

Binford Johnson is due back in court on Jan. 4, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.