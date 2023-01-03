To make the most of Wisconsin’s winters in Racine County, embrace the events and activities happening in Racine County. Snow, ice and cold temperatures are inevitable. Luckily, for Racine County residents or those visiting the area, there are plenty of ways to get outside.

These activities are weather permitting, but when the time is right, what will you check off your bucket list?

1. Go ice skating at Ten Club Park

Grab your skates and head out to Waterford for fun on the ice. The Village of Waterford has brought back ice skating at Ten Club Park, 101 S. 1st St., once again. The rink is open seasonally and is weather dependent now until March.

Stay in the know on the hours of operation of the ice rink – the Village of Waterford’s Facebook header will display whether the rink is currently open or closed. Keep in mind the signs at the rink overrule the Facebook header.

Don’t have skates of your own? The schedule for the rink and when the Skate Shack is open is also available to help plan your adventures. The skate shack will be open Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. during rink operations.

Skate rentals are free and provided by Uncle Harry’s Premium Custard.

2. Kicksled, cross country ski, and snowshoe at River Bend Nature Center

Sports are a great way to immerse yourself in Wisconsin’s winters. River Bend Nature Center, is your one-stop for three different winter activities. Once there is at least four inches of snow on the ground, Kick sleds, cross country skis, and snowshoes are available. All rentals at River Bend Nature Center are weather permitting and are on a first come, first served basis. Kicksledding can be an adventure for young and old alike. – Credit: Melisa Christensen / Brave the Snow

All rentals at River Bend Nature Center are weather permitting and are on a first come, first served basis. Rentals are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Equipment must be used on the River Bend grounds only.

Equipment and pricing includes:

Kicksled ($15 + tax per hour) – Kicksled

Cross Country skis ($15+tax per person per session) – skis, poles, boots

Snowshoes: $12 + tax per person per session) – snowshoes and poles

Call for more information: 262-639-1515 or contact us at info@RiverBendRacine.org.

3. Winter picnic in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo

Now until Feb. 12, book a picnic in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo. Attendees can enjoy the Racine Zoo, connect with their family or friends while enjoying lunch/dinner and staying warm in a heated dome.

The private experience includes food, drinks, and an animal encounter. 90-minute time slots are available.

Multiple package options are available to customize the experience. Booking arrangements can be done through the Racine Zoo.

4. Curling at the Racine Curling Club

Want to try a new sport this winter without having to be outside? While curling orginated outdoors, people can try out curling indoors this winter. Try curling at the Racine Curling Club, 1914 Melvin Ave. Get a taste of the sport by trying it yourself. When playing this sport, players slide stones across a sheet of ice towards a target area. Wisconsinites can think of curling similar to the game shuffleboard. Back in the day, Curling was played in Racine at Horlick Field, Root River, Hatter’s Sand Pit and Armstrong Park. This season at the Racine Curling Club, there are group rentals and leagues available to choose from. Curling is not as well-known in the US as it is in Canada. – Credit: Shvets Production / Pexels

To find out more information about how to try curling, email info@racinecurlingclub.com.

5. Join Snow Sharks and Snowboard program

Snow Shark mascots Jacob, Eli and Marissa. – Credit: City of Racine Snow Sharks Want to ski or snowboard at Alpine Valley this winter? The 2022-23 City of Racine Park and Recreation Snow Sharks Ski and Snowboard Program is underway. Through this program, members may choose to ski on Monday or Thursday nights.

Memberships are $175 which includes a $25 Alpine Valley member card, six club night lift tickets ($25 each), and one free lesson. Don’t have your own gear? Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $22 per night. (Fees may be subject to change).

Learn more about the program online. Contact Duncan Cortez 262-636-9415 to reserve a spot.

6. Go sledding

When there is enough snow on the ground, make your way to one of the many sledding hills in Racine County. This is a free and a fun way to enjoy the snow. Families and friends gather each winter to enjoy the frosty air as they rocket down hills on all kinds of sleds. Where can you sled? Sledding at Lockwood Park is a fantastic time. This photo was taken one year ago today (Jan. 3, 2023). – Credit: Paul Holley

Have a spot that isn’t featured? Get it added to the list by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.

7. Ride in a horse-drawn carriage

Haflinger horses pull the carriage at Apple Holler. – Credit: Apple Holler website Experience something unique this winter in Racine County. Relax as you go for a horse-drawn carriage ride at Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. The sleigh rides are pulled by Haflinger horses and take you on a private orchard tour.

In addition to experiencing the orchard in a different element, this activity is followed by a campfire, s’mores and hot apple cider or hot chocolate.

People of all ages are welcome. Learn more online on the Apple Holler website.

8. Go ice fishing

Fishermen and women, this one is for you. Your time out on the water doesn’t have to stop just because the season has changed. While the lakes may be frozen on the surface, life under the water is lively, making fishing a go this time of year. The Department of Natural Resources is your go-to, for finding places to fish, whether you stay in Racine County or explore other parts of Wisconsin. Click here to unlock access to where you can unwind and reel in the fish. Dan Venne and Bob Benson portray ice fishermen at the Racine Theatre Guild in February 2022. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

9. Visit a dog park

7 Dog Parks in Racine County Does Fido love the snow? Get out with your pup and explore Racine County’s dog parks. Click on the article below to find out where you can go.

10. Go snowmobiling

If you are looking for a thrill this winter, break out your snowmobile and hit the local trails. The trail system consists of flat and fast farm fields, woods and railroad grade. There are nearly 190 miles of groomed trails to explore in Racine County. The Racine County Snowmobile Alliance, consisting of nine snowmobile clubs, work to combine their grooming efforts to keep smooth trails. Information about their organization can be found on their website. Snowmobiling at Winterfest 2018 at the Great Lakes Dragway near Union Grove. – Credit: Racine County Snowmobile Alliance

For Up To Date Trail Conditions Call Racine County Snow Line at 262-554-0133.