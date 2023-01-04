RACINE — After asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Cosey for attempted homicide, Cosey turned himself into the police on Dec. 31 and was booked into the Racine County Jail. He was formally charged Monday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court.

Cosey, 23, is facing five felony charges that carry a total sentence of 107 years in prison: first-degree intentional attempted homicide, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Because he is a repeat offender by having a 2020 felony conviction for marijuana possession, Cosey could see up to 28 years added to any sentence he might receive.

The criminal complaint: attempted homicide

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called on Dec. 21, 2022, to a home for a man who had been shot multiple times. When police arrived, the man identified Cosey as the shooter. The man’s injuries were severe and required Flight for Life to take him to Froedtert Hospital.

A woman at the scene said she and Cosey have a child together, and she had him over to visit their baby. She reported that Cosey started an argument over the child having a diaper rash, and the woman’s younger sister was afraid for the woman’s safety, so she called family members for help, the complaint continues.

When a man arrived—the shooting victim—he and Cosey were in the child’s bedroom talking, but the discussion escalated into an argument after the woman’s stepfather also responded to the sister’s call. The woman said once the argument started, she was in the living room with the child. According to the complaint, Cosey pulled a gun from his waistband and fired several times, hitting the man in multiple places even as the man struggled with Cosey for the gun.

The gun used in the shooting was found in the yard, and the magazine was in the child’s bedroom. Bullet holes were found in the bedroom and stairwell walls, the complaint concludes.

Cosey was assigned a $100,000 cash bond and ordered to not have contact with any of the individuals involved in the incident. He will next be in court on Jan. 11 for his preliminary hearing.