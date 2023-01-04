BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project.
The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6.
The project is estimated to be completed by the fall of 2023.
More information about updates can be found on the City of Burlington website.
Jefferson Street Bridge
Local news
