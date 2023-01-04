KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT), a multi-jurisdictional team specializing in the investigation of serious motor vehicle accidents, has been launched here.

Nearly a year of planning and training has gone into creating the county-wide team. Its members have received advanced training in crash analysis reconstruction, as well as evidence collection and documentation. Effective immediately, MCAT will respond to crashes involving a fatality or involving the imminent death of an individual in Kenosha County.

Crash investigation team members

MCAT consists of personnel from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha Police Department, and Twin Lakes Police Department in cooperation with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office.