UPDATE (Jan. 4, 2023): The Kenosha Police Department reports that Jada Brown has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old.

Missing person: Jada Wilson

Jada Wilson of Kenosha went missing Monday evening (Jan. 2, 2023). – Credit: KPD Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at 5:30 p.m., after talking about self-harm. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Jada was also last seen wearing a pink backpack. KPD reports that they do not know where she was headed or where she may go. The department searched for her all night on Monday and the Detective Bureau continues to look for her today, Jan. 3.

If you have seen Jada Wilson or had contact with her, call KPD dispatchers at 262-656-1234 or KPD Detectives at 262-605-5203.