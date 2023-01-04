UPDATE (Jan. 4, 2023): The Kenosha Police Department reports that Jada Brown has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old.
Missing person: Jada Wilson
Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at 5:30 p.m., after talking about self-harm.
She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Jada was also last seen wearing a pink backpack.
KPD reports that they do not know where she was headed or where she may go. The department searched for her all night on Monday and the Detective Bureau continues to look for her today, Jan. 3.
If you have seen Jada Wilson or had contact with her, call KPD dispatchers at 262-656-1234 or KPD Detectives at 262-605-5203.
Kenosha police & fire
Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Kenosha Police & Fire section to read more as we expand our coverage into Kenosha County.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.