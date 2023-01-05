Aric Langley opened Midwest Modern Home Improvements in September of 2022. He is heading into this new year with sincere hopes to establish quality relationships with those in his community by providing them with carpentry services they can trust.

“I’ve always been a person that likes to do hands-on things,” says the owner.

Now, at 27 years old, he’s paving the path to do what he’s always wanted: providing quality, modern improvements to homes in his community.