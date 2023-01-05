RACINE — Hot drink samples are the feature of Downtown Racine Corporation’s inaugural Burrr Pub Crawl here on Saturday, Jan. 21. The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at 12 participating Downtown Racine locations.
The public is invited to ride a free party shuttle to all the locations throughout the day for live music and drink specials. Among the planned hot beverages are boozy hot cider, peppermint hot chocolate and nog shine hot toddy.
Participating locations and their featured beverages:
- Blue Rock – Boozy Hot Cocoa
- Brickhouse – Hot Buttered Buffalo
- Carriage House – The Pope’s Rope
- Dewy’s – Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Evelyn’s – Captain Morgan Apple Cider
- Foxhole Lounge – Butterfinger Hot Chocolate
- George’s – Boozy hot cider
- Ivanhoe – Irish Coffee
- Littleport Brewing – Warm hard cider w/ whipped cream
- Main Hub – The Cider Bush
- Marci’s on Main – Nog Shine Hot Toddy
- Pub on Wisconsin – Warm Old Fashioned
Burrr Pub Crawl warm clothing drive
There will also be a warm clothing drive in conjunction with the Burrr Pub Crawl. Those who donate new socks or a gently used winter coat and visit at least five locations will be eligible to win more than $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips. The socks and coats can be dropped off at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St.
For more information on the Burrr Pub Crawl, visit Downtown Racine Corporation online.
About Downtown Racine Corporation
Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.
