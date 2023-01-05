RACINE — A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise burial expenses for Avery “Rerun” Stewart, a Racine bar owner who was among two people killed in a shooting early on New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1).

The memorial fundraiser was launched Wednesday for Sharon Stewart, Stewart’s wife of 52 years. The GoFundMe has a goal of $20,000.

Rerun’s robbed after shooting

“I am homebound due to my disability, and after his untimely death, our establishment, Rerun’s Lounge, was broken into and robbed,” the fundraiser reads. “I come to you in the most humbling way, asking for any type of donation which would be greatly appreciated. All of the proceeds will go towards my husband’s burial and funeral services.”

To view the GoFundMe, click below:

Stewart, 66, operator of Rerun’s Lounge, 1111 Washington Ave., and Billy R. Petty, 56, of Racine, were shot and killed inside the bar, according to the Racine Police Department. The shooting occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m.

Police ask for help

Racine Police have not released additional details about the incident, including whether the now-closed bar was broken into after the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Racine Police Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Avery “Rerun” Stewart and Billy R. Petty, both of Racine, were killed at Rerun’s Lounge early New Year’s Day. – Credit: Michelle Schimian

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.