Juan Gabriel Murguia Vera, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

He was born in Santa Fe, Jalisco, Mexico to Manuel and Florentina (Vera) Murguia. Juan worked as an auto detailer at Manheim Auto Auction for 25 years.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Christofer and Cristina Murguia; his mother, Florentina Murguia; his brother, Manuel (Karla) Murguia; his sisters, Maria (Ismael) Torres, Monica (Saul) Maldonado, Martha (Manuel) Padilla, Susana (Jorge) Maldonado, Veronica (Mario) de la Garza, and Cristina (Javier) Cruz; his nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Murguia.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., with Father Jose Mario Nieto officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Juan Gabriel Murguia Vera, de 47 años, falleció repentinamente el viernes 30 de diciembre de 2022. Nació en Santa Fe, Jalisco, México, hijo de Manuel y Florentina (Vera) Murguia. Juan trabajó como detallista de autos en Manheim Auto Auction durante 25 años.

Su fallecimiento es profundamente sentido por sus hijos, Christofer y Cristina Murguia; su madre, Florentina Murguia; su hermano, Manuel (Karla) Murguia; sus hermanas, María (Ismael) Torres, Mónica (Saul) Maldonado, Martha (Manuel) Padilla, Susana (Jorge) Maldonado, Verónica (Mario) de la Garza y Cristina (Javier) Cruz; sus sobrinos, sobrinas y muchos otros familiares y amigos queridos. Le precedió en la muerte su padre, Manuel Murguía.

Se llevará a cabo una misa católica de difunción el jueves 5 de enero de 2023 a las 2:00 PM en la iglesia católica de San Patricio (1100 Erie St.) con el padre José Mario Nieto oficiando. La familia recibirá visitas en la iglesia el jueves desde las 10:00 AM hasta el momento de la misa.