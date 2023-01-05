Lloyd Walter Paul Smith, 78, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center due to complications from Agent Orange.

Born on May 20, 1944, Lloyd was the son of Leo and Trina (Nee: Villalpando) Smith and twin brother to Leo.

Lloyd graduated from Washington Park High School in 1964 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1974, including a tour in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service.

Lloyd married Martha T. Calvo on October 4, 1975, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He worked at Star Net in Franksville for several years and was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and Racine’s Marine Corps League, Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346.

Lloyd loved the outdoors, particularly camping, and enjoyed rebuilding radios as a hobby. He was also involved in scouting as a volunteer, first with his daughter in the Girl Scouts and more recently with his grandson in the Boy Scouts. Lloyd was an animal lover, especially when it came to his dogs. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife Martha, Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Nanci Hernandez, and grandchildren Katrina Hernandez, Tom J. Hernandez, Pvt. First Class Raquel Hernandez, U.S. Army, and Pricilla Hernandez, as well as his great-grandson, Jimin Khai Hernandez. He is also survived by his twin brother Leo and sister Catalina Suarez Nuno, in-laws Ernest Saldana, Joe (Karen) Saldana, David (Carmen) Saldana, and Rosie Saldana, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Trina Smith, and brothers John Compos and Jose Saucedo, as well as brother-in-law Tony Saldana.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Lloyd on Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA medical teams at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center and Union Grove Veterans Clinic for their care of Lloyd over the years. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the Maresh-Meredith& Acklam Funeral Home website by selecting the page for Lloyd Walter Paul Smith, then the service, and finally the live stream.