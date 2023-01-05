Marion Antionette Rallo, 87, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Racine, Wisconsin, Rallo was the daughter of Carl Lee and Rose Anna Clementi. She graduated from Horlick High School in 1953 and was married to Frank S. Rallo on September 25, 1954. Frank preceded her in death on April 14, 2018.

Marion was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and spent many hours helping in the kitchens at Sacred Heart School and Prairie School. She enjoyed cooking, walking, and reading, but most of all, she treasured time with her family. Rallo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, John Lee (Julie) Rallo, Annette Marie (Clark) Kohlhagen, Lee Charles (Mary Jo) Rallo, Gina Marie (Jerry) McCarthy, and Mark Joseph (Jen) Rallo; grandchildren Paul (Kara) Rallo, James Rallo, Andy Kohlhagen, Anthony (Julie) Rallo, Lydia Rallo, Jerry McCarthy, Ashley (Chris) Taylor, Alyssa (Kevin) Pape, and Avery Johnson; her brother, Steve (Jean) Clementi; her great-grandson, Frank Ernest Rallo; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Marion was preceded in death by an infant son, John Lee Rallo, and twin brothers, Joseph and Lee Clementi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, with Rev. Brian Holbus officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum on Highway 32. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 am until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff members of St. Monica’s Senior Living, Ascension All Saints 5th Floor, and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

