The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of January 9 – 15

Library News

Holiday Closings

Racine Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Reading Challenges

Reading Challenge: NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond

December and January | Beanstack | All Ages

In ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon and twin of the sun god Apollo. Much like NASA’s Apollo program, which took humans to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis spaceflight program will return humans to the moon and prepare us for our first travels to Mars and beyond. As NASA launches Artemis’ first mission, read books and complete activities inspired by this event to earn badges in Beanstack.

Registration is required.

Storytimes

Lap Sit Storytime

Monday, Jan. 9 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Birth – 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Jan. 11 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Jan. 12 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

All Ages

Chess Club

Wednesday, Jan. 11 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Retro Gaming Night with GamestersBay*

Friday, Jan. 13 | 6-9 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Get ready to compete (or game solo, if that’s more your speed). Competitors can battle to the top in Mario Kart, Smash Brothers and Street Fighter to win croc charms, posters, stickers and gift certificates. Giant Chess, Connect 4, Jenga and more will also be set up for you to try.

*This event is a Get Off the Streets initiative hosted by the Racine Library in collaboration with GamestersBay. Learn more at GetOffTheStreets.org.

Registration is required.

Kids

Scratch Jr. 101

Wednesday, Jan. 4 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Learn to Type

Thursday, Jan. 12 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Teen Craft and Chat

Thursday, Jan. 12 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Teen Room

Assemble a unique craft to take home with you. Supplies may be limited, so arrive early for the best results.January’s craft is salt etching — using electrical currents from batteries, we’ll make your own etched keychains and jewelry.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 1-2:00 p.m. | The Teen Room

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Adults

Maker Monday

Monday, Jan. 9 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – Atrium, 1st Floor

The Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.



Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Jan. 9 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered

Monday, Jan. 9 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Teens, Adults

Learn some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast with Anthony from Community Powered. Community Powered, a part of Wisconsin Humanities, is working with the Racine Public Library to empower our community.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Jan. 10 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot

Thursday, Jan. 12 | 10-11:30 a.m. | New Space Northeast Corner of ASD | Seniors Ages 55+

Come play a few sessions of Chicken Foot Dominoes with us! We provide the space and the games, and you bring yourself (and a few friends or neighbors, if you’d like).

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

