Ritu Raju has been appointed as the new president of Gateway Technical College, making her the first woman to hold this position at the oldest publicly funded technical college in the United States.

Raju replaces Bryan Albrecht, who retired from the college after serving as president since 2006.

Raju was selected for the role following a nationwide search conducted over the summer and early fall of 2022. Prior to this appointment, she served as vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College‘s Northeast Campus in Texas.

Gateway Technical College President Ritu Raju

“I’m excited and honored to begin serving as the president of Gateway Technical College. The college has strong local support and a reputation for its groundbreaking programs, dedication to student success and strong partnerships with industry and community.” Ritu Raju

Raju holds a doctorate in Technical Communication and Rhetoric from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in English from Sam Houston State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston-Downtown.

“I hope to build on that success and continue to keep Gateway in the forefront as a leader in education and workforce training and to provide a lifelong resource for students, graduates and the community,” she said.