Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, 73, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha with her husband by her side.

Born in Racine on Nov. 23, 1949, Sandi was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Schutten. She was a godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield and served as a caregiver for two generations.

Sandi Nylander Sandi was a graduate of Horlick High School in 1967 and met her husband at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. She was married to Steven Nylander on Nov. 24, 1971, at Serenity By The Sea Chapel at the Naval Station in San Diego. Sandi was employed by the Navy Exchange in North Island, California for 17 years and later worked as a reservation agent for Midwest Airlines. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Sandi was passionate about cooking and baking, especially her famous Hawaiian Wedding Cake. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, fishing, and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Las Vegas, and visiting friends in Cairo, Georgia. Above all, Sandi loved caring for Tre and Mackenna.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her sister, Sharon Lonergan of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; nieces Becky (Michael) Quinn of Gilbert, Arizona, and Kelli (Dustin) Gradel of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Janis Bjorkquist and nieces Laura (Tanner) Pfeifer and Julie Bjorkquist of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; cousin Karen Reasby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Avenue. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sandi’s cousin Karen Reasby, the nurses at Aurora Medical Center, Brenna and Anna, and Mackenna and Tre for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to wisconsinrighttolife.org.