RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington man is facing the next several decades in prison after he allegedly attempted sexual contact with a young family member.

Ricardo Salas, 26, of Burlington, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and attempted incest. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 40 years in prison or $100,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: attempted sexual contact/incest

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 29, a relative of Salas’s went into the kitchen for a snack and gave Salas a hug as they walked by while he was at the table watching something on his phone. When the relative returned to their room and was also watching something on their phone, Salas laid down behind them and touched them in a sexual way.

The relative told officers they wiggled away and put their arm between their body and Salas’s arm. According to the complaint, Salas told the relative if they were uncomfortable, to just say so and he would stop. This continued until Salas got up and left for a reason that was unclear to the relative. The relative told officers a similar incident occurred once before when they were seven or eight.

Salas was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered on house arrest and to not have contact with the relative in any way. He will next be in court on Jan. 11 for his preliminary hearing.