The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Jan. 5. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Charles Benson and Carole Meekins.

Seizure episode aided by 2 Kwik Trip employees

Widmar kicked off this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup by sharing a story about two Kwik Trip employees who helped save a woman who had a seizure at the gas station in Mount Pleasant.

Ashley Christenson, who is epileptic, just finished checking out when the incident started. She was able to tell the nearby assistant manager, Paul Janowiak, about her emergency. He jumped into action to help and paged for backup.

Ironically, he called Ashley’s mother, Kim Christenson, who is the kitchen manager at the store. He paged her over the headset for additional help, allowing him to stay with Ashley.

Together, they were able to help the customer through the incident. Now, Ashley is working to educate others about epilepsy and what to do if someone is having a seizure.

Business Spotlight: Midwest Modern Home Improvements

At age 27, Aric Langley started the business of his dreams: Midwest Modern Home Improvements. Through his expertise and skill in carpentry, Langley has begun providing quality, modern improvements to homes in his community.

Langley is focusing his attention on remodels, constructing decks, windows, doors, interior and exterior trim, and more ashe establishes himself in the community as an expert in finishing carpentry.

How does he conduct business?

“I will be honest with what I can do; I would not take on any projects that I’m not comfortable with,” says Langley. “The only way I would send someone a quote is if I feel like I’m fully capable of doing the project at hand.”

Racine County winter bucket list

To finish up this week’s segment, Widmar talked about the many things available for folks to engage in during the winter months in Racine County. From ice skating and kicksledding to horse-drawn carriage rides and dining in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo, the options are plentiful.

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

