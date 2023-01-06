The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is hosting its first annual Snow “Ball” Tournament fundraiser on Jan. 21. The event will benefit youth sports and is co-sponsored by Old Timers Atheltic Club (O.T.A.C).

The games will begin, starting at 9 a.m., at Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.

Teams needed

Those interested in participating in this outdoor activity must have a team of eight players. The cost for teams to participate is $200. The parks department is accepting the first eight teams that pay.

Adult team registration forms can be filled out at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Cash or checks are payable to a Friend of PRCS.

The last day of registration is Friday, Jan. 6.

Snow ‘Ball’ Tournament rules Double elimination

Supplied with 16-inch softballs

Bats: swing what you bring

50% payout to the top two places

There will be concessions available. No carry-ins are allowed. This tournament is kid-friendly. They are welcome to bring their sleds, weather permitting.

Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes in the community center. The drawing will be held before the championship game. The raffle includes a 50-inch Smart TV, camping equipment, Bose speaker, and more.

More information is available online.