Obituary for Wayne Karls

With his family by his side, Wayne Karls, 88, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Wayne was born in Racine on Feb. 28, 1934, son of the late Harry J. and Agnes Rose (nee: Brathby) Karls.

Wayne joined the army in July 1952 for three years and served two-and-a-half years with the Seventh Cavalry in the Far East during the Korean War. He was discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1955.

On July 16, 1960, Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dolores Oldenburg at St. Edward Parish. He was employed by WE Energies at the Oak Creek Power Plant for 33 years, retiring in 1994.

Wayne Karls

He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, travel, woodworking, and gardening. He and Dolores could be found at their kids’ – and then grandkids’ – music, art and sporting events. They enjoyed their yearly trips often going to Branson for gambling and shows. His many woodworking projects are proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends, and the bounty of his home garden will be missed.

He truly enjoyed being outside in his yard and garden. Fall was for hunting! He would look forward to those fall months for bow and gun deer hunting season. His favorite outdoor space was at his 160-acre farm in central Wisconsin; during that time planted nearly 25,000 trees and expanded on his house up there. His children and grandchildren enjoyed many weekends exploring and enjoying nature with him, and riding his four-wheelers on the trails that he kept groomed.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Dolores; three children: Debbie (Dennis) Shufelt, Charlene Karls, Mark (Terri) Karls; six grandchildren: Jeremy, Adam and Taylor Shufelt, Samantha Karls, and Nicolette and Kaitlyn Karls; sister Joyce Stindle; sister-in-law Jean (Litrenta) Karls; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his brothers, Warren (MaryAnne) and Robert, and brother-in-law, Robert Stindle.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:30 p.m.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Haider and Aurora At Home Hospice Program, particularly his Nurse, Lisa Hein, and to his family, friends and neighbors.