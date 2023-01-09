MADISON — To make camping at Wisconsin State Parks inclusive for people with a range of abilities, the Wisconsin State Parks has accessible cabins available for use.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wisconsin state park properties offer 10 accessible cabins for those unable to use outdoor campsites. These cabins are available only to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time. In general, the cabins are available for camping from May to October every year. A campsite at High Cliff State Park. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Cabins for accessible camping in high demand

There is a high demand for these cabins. It is recommended that applicants fill out the application and prepare to mail it or drop it off at the state park, forest, or recreational area they wish to reserve on Tuesday, Jan. 10. If mailing, it should be postmarked by Jan. 10.

Throughout the camping season, people are able to make reservations, but it is based on availability, by calling the park.

Additionally, due to the high demand, reservations will not be accepted for more than four consecutive nights and no more than four nights per year.