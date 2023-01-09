RACINE — The City of Racine is now accepting applications from local nonprofits for mini-grants of $10,000 to $25,000 through its GROW Racine (Growing Residents’ Opportunities and Wealth) initiative. The application deadline is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 31.

To apply, visit: GROW Racine Mini-Grants: Meeting Unmet Community Needs.

The source of the grant money is federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which is intended to “provide one-time, quick turnaround financial support for eligible nonprofits that make a positive impact on the community in an area of demonstrated unmet need,” according to a City of Racine news release.

“We know that our nonprofit partners have both the knowledge of our community’s unmet needs and the experience and creativity to meet them,” said Vicky Selkowe, the city’s strategic initiative and community partnerships manager. “These mini-grants provide flexible funding with a simple, but competitive, application process. We are excited to see the creative and impactful proposals our nonprofit community will come up with.”

GROW Racine mini-grant focus

The city will give priority for GROW Racine mini-grants to proposals that focus on:

Reducing disparities;

Supporting and/or empowering historically excluded residents;

Adding or enhancing amenities or bringing improvements to residents in neighborhoods located within the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization and Enhancement Districts.

The grant applications will be reviewed through a competitive process led by a team of city staff. Projects recommended for approval will then be directed to the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board. The Racine Common Council will make the final approval. The approval process is expected to be completed by late February or early March.

An online informational session is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Registration is required: Meeting Registration – Zoom.