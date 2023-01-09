RACINE — A Racine girl is in serious but stable condition Sunday after being shot multiple times by a boy who is now in custody.

Gunshot victim in serious but stable condition

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 11:42 a.m. Sunday to the area of 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a girl with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

The boy suspected of shooting her was taken into custody.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.