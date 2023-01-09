RACINE — The sound of a gunshot on Christmas night alerted a City of Racine Police officer, and just days later, two city residents were arrested for the incident.

Nathaniel Alexander, 39, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also charged is Alexander’s fiancé, Sherell M. Gamble, 34, who faces a felony count of harboring/aiding a felon.

Alexander, who also is on a parole hold, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He faces a total maximum prison term of 22 years, six months and a total fine of $50,000 if convicted on both charges.

Gamble, who is free from custody on a $5,000 signature bond, faces a possible maximum prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: gunshot heard outside COP House

A City of Racine Police officer was inside at the COP House, 1917 16th St., on Christmas night when he heard a gunshot directly outside. The officer ran outside and located a man, who said he was across the street at a gas station. As the man tried to talk to a female, later identified as Gamble, she said her boyfriend, Alexander, was in a vehicle.

At that point, the victim stated that Alexander exited the vehicle and fired a gunshot at him. The victim, who was not struck, then fled the scene.

Police located one spent .40-caliber casing in the northeast corner of the lot, along with a bullet hole in the front windshield of the responding officer’s squad car. Fragments from the projectile also were located in the front seat.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the victim speaking to Gamble, who then gestures toward a dark Chevy Equinox and Alexander. The three begin to argue, and Alexander is seen shoving the victim to the ground, removing a gun from his waistline, and firing a shot at the victim, who begins to walk away.

Police positively identified Alexander from the video, based on prior contacts, the complaint states. Records also showed that Alexander drove a gray Chevy Equinox, which belongs to Gamble. Booking photos, Department of Transportation photographs and social media posts confirmed that both defendants were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Police arrested both defendants on Jan. 3, and Alexander was wearing the same distinctive letterman’s jacket seen from the video, according to the complaint. The same jacket worn by Gamble was found inside the residence, along with gun magazines and ammunition.

Court records show that Alexander is on active felony parole out of Illinois. Alexander has multiple felony convictions, including one for possession with intent to distribute heroin in Racine County in 2009.

Alexander will be back in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11, while Gamble’s next appearance is on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing. Both hearings begin at 8:30 a.m.