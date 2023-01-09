RACINE — Racine Police have identified a suspect in a double homicide at Rerun’s Lounge, a Racine bar, early on New Year’s Day.

Abdullah Rashada, sometimes known as “A.J.,” is wanted for the New Years Day double homicide at Rerun’s Lounge. He is considered to be “armed and dangerous” and has “violent tendencies,” per law enforcement authorities. – Credit: Racine Police Department

Abdullah Rashada, 24, is wanted for 1st-degree intentional homicide by the Racine Police Department and the US Marshalls Office. Rashada is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing 175 lbs. He is known to use the alias “A.J.” and has ties in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Rashada is also “armed and dangerous” and has “violent tendencies,” according to law enforcement authorities.

Anyone with information about Rashada’s whereabouts is asked to contact RPD Investigator Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or US Marshalls Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.