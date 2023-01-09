RACINE COUNTY — Community volunteers are sought for Point in Time, an annual count of Racine County homelessness scheduled for Jan. 25.

The registration deadline is this Tuesday (Jan 10). Volunteers can register online at the Racine Continuum of Care website.

Point in Time, which is held nationally on the same day, is used to track the number of homeless people and identify resources for them. Information collected during the Point in Time event is shared with area social services agencies. The agencies use the data to adjust their programs to better serve the homeless population.

Volunteers once again sought post-pandemic

This year marks the first time since 2020 that volunteers can participate locally. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the HOPES Center street outreach team conducted the annual January counts in 2021 and 2022, according to Scott Metzel, HOPES Center executive director.

Metzel said that during Point in Time, volunteers will walk throughout the county concentrating on public land such as urban and rural wooded areas. They will talk with anyone they encounter to determine if they have somewhere to live. The volunteers will also try to address any urgent safety, medical or food needs.

The Point in Time event shift is expected to run from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Jan. 25.