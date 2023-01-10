RACINE — The HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) chapter at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., is hosting the first annual Prom Preview Fashion Show on Jan. 27 at Case High School.
The event welcomes all community members to attend. The event will start at 5 p.m. and will take place in the Case High School theater. There is a $2 entry fee.
Prom Preview Fashion Show offers discount pricing
At the fashion show, Case High School students will model this year’s prom fashion trends. After the show, people will be able to purchase new dresses at largely discounted rates.
This event allows students to prepare for prom. The 2023 Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom will take place on May 20 at 6 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
This event is sponsored by Dressed in Time, Men’s Warehouse, and Case HOSA-Future Professionals Club.
Events on the Racine County Eye
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
Events on the Racine County Eye
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.