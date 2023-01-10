RACINE — The HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) chapter at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., is hosting the first annual Prom Preview Fashion Show on Jan. 27 at Case High School.

The event welcomes all community members to attend. The event will start at 5 p.m. and will take place in the Case High School theater. There is a $2 entry fee.

Prom Preview Fashion Show offers discount pricing

At the fashion show, Case High School students will model this year’s prom fashion trends. After the show, people will be able to purchase new dresses at largely discounted rates.