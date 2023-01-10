Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — A variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this month. Even though it is winter, the happenings continue to provide something to do for Racine County residents and those traveling to the area.

January is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. Whether you’re looking to find one of the festivals to attend on a weekend or an event for your open weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are taking place in Racine County this January.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
Aquaducks Ice Fishing JamboreeFischer Park
30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		Jan. 14
WinterfestGreat Lakes Dragaway
18411 1st St.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Jan. 28
January festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Burlington Farmers MarketIntegrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105		Jan. 12, 26
Little Miracle ExpoRoma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Racine, WI 53406		Jan. 14
Winter Farmers MarketCounty Line Hall
 103 200th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Jan. 15
Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers MarketMilaeger’s (Expo Greenhouse)
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
Jan. 15, 22, 29
January Fairs/Markets in Racine County

Community Events

What?Where?When?
Yoga, Mindfulness, and MeditationSiena Retreat Center
5637 Erie St.
Racine, WI 53402		Jan. 15
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 79th Annual Auction and Winter Tasting TourHawk’s View Golf Club
7377 Krueger Road
Lake Geneva, WI 53147		Jan. 20
The Downtown Racine Corporation’s inaugural Burrr Pub CrawlDowntown RacineJan. 21
January community events in Racine County

The Arts

What?Where?When?
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free art activities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, WI 53404		Jan. 11
4th annual Creative Day of ServiceMahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center
1422 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		Jan. 16
Wrapped Stone Pendants ClassEco Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402		Jan. 22
Winter WatercolorsRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		Jan. 25
RAM’s Wustum MuseumRAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		Ongoing classes and events
Racine Public Library Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Ongoing events
The Arts in Racine County

Family-friendly events

What?Where?When?
Knee High NaturalistsRichard Bong State Rec Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		Jan. 12
Kids’ Night Out!Wisconsin Humane Society
8900 16th St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53177		Jan. 13
Live Snake EncountersRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		Jan. 14, 21, 28,
Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight TrailsRiver Bend Nature CenterJan. 27
Family-friendly events in Racine County

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs and events.

