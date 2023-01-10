RACINE COUNTY — A variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this month. Even though it is winter, the happenings continue to provide something to do for Racine County residents and those traveling to the area.
January is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. Whether you’re looking to find one of the festivals to attend on a weekend or an event for your open weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.
Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are taking place in Racine County this January.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Aquaducks Ice Fishing Jamboree
|Fischer Park
30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Jan. 14
|Winterfest
|Great Lakes Dragaway
18411 1st St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Jan. 28
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Burlington Farmers Market
|Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
|Jan. 12, 26
|Little Miracle Expo
|Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Racine, WI 53406
|Jan. 14
|Winter Farmers Market
|County Line Hall
103 200th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Jan. 15
|Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers Market
|Milaeger’s (Expo Greenhouse)
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
Jan. 15, 22, 29
Community Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Yoga, Mindfulness, and Meditation
|Siena Retreat Center
5637 Erie St.
Racine, WI 53402
|Jan. 15
|Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 79th Annual Auction and Winter Tasting Tour
|Hawk’s View Golf Club
7377 Krueger Road
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
|Jan. 20
|The Downtown Racine Corporation’s inaugural Burrr Pub Crawl
|Downtown Racine
|Jan. 21
The Arts
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free art activities
| Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, WI 53404
|Jan. 11
|4th annual Creative Day of Service
|Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center
1422 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|Jan. 16
|Wrapped Stone Pendants Class
|Eco Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402
|Jan. 22
|Winter Watercolors
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Jan. 25
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|Ongoing classes and events
|Racine Public Library
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Ongoing events
Family-friendly events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Knee High Naturalists
|Richard Bong State Rec Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Jan. 12
|Kids’ Night Out!
|Wisconsin Humane Society
8900 16th St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53177
|Jan. 13
|Live Snake Encounters
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Jan. 14, 21, 28,
|Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trails
|River Bend Nature Center
|Jan. 27
Have an event that didn't make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs and events.
