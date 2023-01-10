RACINE COUNTY — A variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this month. Even though it is winter, the happenings continue to provide something to do for Racine County residents and those traveling to the area.

January is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. Whether you’re looking to find one of the festivals to attend on a weekend or an event for your open weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are taking place in Racine County this January.

Festivals

What? Where? When? Aquaducks Ice Fishing Jamboree Fischer Park

30526 Durand Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105 Jan. 14 Winterfest Great Lakes Dragaway

18411 1st St.

Union Grove, WI 53182 Jan. 28 January festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

Community Events

The Arts

Family-friendly events

What? Where? When? Knee High Naturalists Richard Bong State Rec Area

26313 Burlington Road

Kansasville, WI 53139 Jan. 12 Kids’ Night Out! Wisconsin Humane Society

8900 16th St.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Jan. 13 Live Snake Encounters Richard Bong State Recreation Area

26313 Burlington Road

Kansasville, WI 53139 Jan. 14, 21, 28, Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trails River Bend Nature Center Jan. 27 Family-friendly events in Racine County

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs and events.