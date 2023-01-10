The student drew a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. for the contest. Glenn is in the second grade.

The contest is presented by Racine Unified School District and Mahogany Gallery to offer students in Racine County the chance to have their artwork on display.

Glenn’s award-winning drawing of Martin Luther King Jr. will be on display on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon for a special gallery event at Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave.

Additional works of art will also be on display at the event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.