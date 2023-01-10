RACINE — Volunteers are needed for Reality Check Day on March 21 and March 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., in Racine.
This educational event offers an interactive, hands-on financial literacy learning experience for local area high school students.
Now in its 18th year as event host, Educators Credit Union is currently seeking volunteers to make this year’s Reality Check Day a success.
No prior experience is necessary, as training will be provided. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for volunteers as well.
Volunteering for Reality Check Day
As a volunteer, individuals will be working with the students at various “life stations.” These volunteers will educate and assist students about their choices and how to make intelligent purchasing decisions.
The goal of Reality Check Day for students is to discover the costs associated with everyday living and maintain a positive balance in their budget.
If interested in becoming a volunteer contact Victor Frasher at victorf@ecu.com or by calling 262-497-5027.
