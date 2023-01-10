Obituary for Sister Alberta Bekkers, O.P.

Sister Alberta Bekkers, O.P., 89, died at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Racine on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Wilhelmina Ann was born March 27, 1933, to Albert and Waltera (nee: Van Nuland) Bekkers in Combined Locks, WI. On Sept. 14, 1951, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1952, she was given the religious name Sister Alberta. She professed her first vows in 1954 and her final vows in 1960.

Sister Alberta spent many years in service to others in food service, housekeeping and laundry. She began her ministry in 1954 at St. Mary, Racine, Wis. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; Our Lady of the Oaks, Pewaukee; St. Luke, Plain; and St. Catherine Convent/Siena Center, Racine. From 1988 to 1991 she worked in the Keen Agers program in Appleton followed by years of home health care for the elderly in the Fox River Valley area. From 1997 to 2008 she worked at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna, Wis. She also served in Nebraska and Illinois. In 2009 she moved to Siena Center.

Sister Alberta is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sisters Ann Schumacher, Mary Bekkers, Pauline (Roy) Vandenberg, and Marge (Thomas) Feavel; brother-in-law Eugene Berg; sisters-in-law Beverly, Carol and Judy Bekkers; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Albert, John, Peter and Frank; her sister Hattie Berg and brother-in-law Robert Schumacher.

Services

A Remembering Service will be at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 after the funeral. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

Family and friends may attend the Remembrance and Mass of Christian Burial, but due to current COVID-19 protocols at Siena Center, all must wear at least a surgical mask at all times when on campus.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living, the Community Care Pace Program, and Ascension All Saints staff members who cared for Sister Alberta.