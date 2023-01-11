RACINE — A 47-year-old man from Zion is in custody for burglary after he allegedly broke into a business and police found him still in the establishment passed out on the floor.

Sergio Barcelata, of Zion, IL, was charged Mon., Jan. 9, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison or $25,500 in fines.

The criminal complaint: activated burglar alarm

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Sun., Jan. 8, to a business in response to an activated burglar alarm. When they arrived, they observed an exterior window where the screen had been removed and the glass was broken.

Inside, they found Barcelata passed out on the floor with a visible injury to his hand and a marijuana pipe in his pocket. Several cabinets were open and had been rummaged through. Barcelata told officers he had smoked weed with the pipe.

Barcelata was assigned a $1,000 signature bond and ordered not to possess or consume any controlled substances. He was also ordered to stay away from the business where police found him. He will next be in court on Jan. 26 for his preliminary hearing.