Obituary for Mary Zauner

Mary Zauner, 90, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Harbour Village, Greendale, WI. She was born in South Milwaukee, on Sept. 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Roushan and Souna (Nee: Karian) Esayian. Mary graduated from South Milwaukee High School “Class of 1950.” On April 25, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Zauner and they were blessed with three children, John, Paula, and Terese. Robert passed away on Jan. 18, 2016.

While Mary maintained the home for the family, she also was employed by SC Johnson and Son in administrative services for 14 years, retiring in 1992. In her early years, she worked at Ladish Company in the personnel department for eight years. Mary was a 60-year member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and past president of the Catholic Junior League. She and Robert enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home, coordinating family reunions, traveling, and spending time in Arizona as well as their lake house in Wautoma. Above all, she found the most joy in her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and nana who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, John (Debi) Zauner of Port Washington, Terese (Christian) Nielsen of Franklin; son-in-law, Mark Krier of Milwaukee; six grandchildren, Colin and Maria Zauner, Isabelle (Joe) Schumann, Samuel Krier, Ian and Clara Nielsen; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice Mikaelian of Costa Mesa, Calif., Virginia (Thomas) Herbst of Joliet, Ill.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Krier; and sister, Ann (Edward) Lemberger.

Services

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., with Fr. Avedis Kalayian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday at St. Mesrob’s from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Harbour Village for her ongoing care and support over the last six years as well as the Compassionate Care Hospice nurses in her final days of life.