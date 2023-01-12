MADISON — Wisconsinites will no longer receive the additional FoodShare benefits come February 2023.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, passed by Congress in late December, will end the federal program’s distribution of additional FoodShare funds that were enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program have been receiving the maximum amount for their household size, or $95, whichever is more, to provide extra help.

“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that funds FoodShare is a crucial federal support to individuals and families, particularly in times like these when higher food prices are straining everyone’s budgets, but especially those of our most vulnerable,” said Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that in recent months, an average of approximately $80 million has been distributed monthly to help almost 400,000 households across our state struggling to afford food.

Extra FoodShare benefits helped more than families

“These additional funds provided to eligible Wisconsinites because of COVID-19 have made a real difference. With Congress deciding to end these federal funds, community support for local resources like food pantries and food banks will be more important than ever,” says Standridge.

Indirectly, this program, which will no longer be available, was supporting Wisconsinites involved in food production and retail like farmers, truckers and grocers.

February 2023 will be the last month families will receive the extra benefits. Regular FoodShare benefits, however, will continue.

To check your benefits, visit the Access Wisconsin website.